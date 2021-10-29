RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Suame Attack: Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces open investigations into incident

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have opened a full investigation into an attack on the Suame Police Station by some soldiers today.

Suame attack
Suame attack

In a joint statement by the Police and the Military, they said anyone found culpable in the investigations will be dealt with administratively and by law.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, a young man was arrested for riding an unregistered motorbike by the police in Suame in the Ashanti Region. Unknown to the police, the arrested man is a military officer with the 4th Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi.

The arrest prompted a misunderstanding between the police and the colleagues of the young man which was later resolved by the Ashanti Regional Commander and the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Suame statement
Suame statement Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

GIS-recruitment

Archbishop of Canterbury gravely concerned by Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby expressed deep concern about the stress for the Anglican Communion by changing the definition of marriage in the canons so that any reference to marriage as between a man and a woman is removed.

Thousands throng El-Wak Stadium for recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service

GIS-recruitment