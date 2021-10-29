In a joint statement by the Police and the Military, they said anyone found culpable in the investigations will be dealt with administratively and by law.
Suame Attack: Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces open investigations into incident
The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have opened a full investigation into an attack on the Suame Police Station by some soldiers today.
According to the statement, a young man was arrested for riding an unregistered motorbike by the police in Suame in the Ashanti Region. Unknown to the police, the arrested man is a military officer with the 4th Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi.
The arrest prompted a misunderstanding between the police and the colleagues of the young man which was later resolved by the Ashanti Regional Commander and the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh