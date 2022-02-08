RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Subject e-levy to a referendum if you think it’s popular - Bernard Mornah to Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Bernard Mornah, a former General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) has challenged the government to test the popularity of the controversial e-levy.

He said comments by the Akufo-Addo led administration officials that Ghanaians want to pay the levy should be subjected to a referendum.

Speaking on Accra based TV3, Mr. Monarh said the government will know if it’s popular or not only through a referendum.

Some government officials have argued that it’s only members of the National Democratic Congress that are against the levy but Ghanaians generally are in support.

“Given the kind of division we have probably the president should made this policy referendum policy and let us see what the president think it is popular or it is not popular.”

“If the president thinks that this e-levy is popular; he should subject it to a referendum and see what will happen. Is that the way to go? ” He said on the Sunrise show with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Tuesday February 8.

Relatedly, the Minister of Rods and Highways, Kwesi Ofori-Atta has called for support of the e-levy from contractors.

He said government will be able to pay the arrears it owes some of them if the e-levy is passed.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

