According to the government officials, the attempted coup can be linked to former President Omar El-Bashir.
Sudan blames ex-President Omar El-Bashir for failed coup
A coup plot has been foiled by the Sudanese government in the capital Kharthoum today, government sources announced.
In a report by Reuters, the coup had involved an attempt to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the Nile River from the capital Khartoum.
There were reports of intense military activity in the capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman and the main bridge across the River Nile was shut.
A spokesman said “forces of darkness” were involved in the plot with some arrests already made.
Former President Bashir, who had been in power for three decades, was toppled two years ago.
A transitional government made up of the military, civilian representatives and protest groups have been ruling as part of a power-sharing agreement.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh