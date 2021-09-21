Sudan blames ex-President Omar El-Bashir for failed coup

In a report by Reuters, the coup had involved an attempt to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the Nile River from the capital Khartoum.

There were reports of intense military activity in the capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman and the main bridge across the River Nile was shut.

A spokesman said “forces of darkness” were involved in the plot with some arrests already made.

AFP

Former President Bashir, who had been in power for three decades, was toppled two years ago.