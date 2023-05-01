In a letter dated, April 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said arrangements are in place to fly seventy-four (74) of them to Accra on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Sudan conflict: 76 Ghanaians to be flown to Accra on Tuesday, May 2
Officials of the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia have successfully moved Seventy-six Ghanaian nationals from troubled Sudan.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that seventy-six (76) Ghanaian nationals have successfully crossed the Sudan-Ethiopia border with the assistance of officials of the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia and are currently in Addis Ababa. Arrangements are in place to fly seventy-four (74) of them to Accra on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023”.
one (1) footballer and two (2) engineers have been assisted by officials of the Ghana Embassy in Egypt to cross over the Egyptian border post of Wadi Haifa, north of Sudan, while two (2) other footballers are going through immigration formalities,”
“The Ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment to evacuate all willing Ghanaian nationals in Sudan to safety to neighboring countries such as Ethiopia and Egypt,”
