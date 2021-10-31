The abandoned project has been left to rot.
Sunyani library project abandoned for 18 years
The only public library in Sunyani in the Bono Region which was scheduled to have been completed eighteen (18) years ago is yet to be completed.
The inability of authorities to complete the multi-purpose library project was worrying and affecting the academic performance of students and pupils in the region.
The state of the library complex is now in a total horrible state.
The abandoned project also endangers the academic activity of the youth, especially school children who would use the facility for research.
Some students expressed their displeasure about the long delay in the completion of the project and called for urgent completion.
They called on the Ministry of Education and the Bono Regional Coordinating Council to take immediate steps to ensure the operationalisation of the library.
The students explained that the poor reading culture among the youth in some schools in the region could remotely be attributed to a non-functional library.
