Sunyani library project abandoned for 18 years

The inability of authorities to complete the multi-purpose library project was worrying and affecting the academic performance of students and pupils in the region.

The state of the library complex is now in a total horrible state.

The abandoned project also endangers the academic activity of the youth, especially school children who would use the facility for research.

Pulse Ghana

Some students expressed their displeasure about the long delay in the completion of the project and called for urgent completion.

They called on the Ministry of Education and the Bono Regional Coordinating Council to take immediate steps to ensure the operationalisation of the library.