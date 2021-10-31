RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sunyani library project abandoned for 18 years

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The only public library in Sunyani in the Bono Region which was scheduled to have been completed eighteen (18) years ago is yet to be completed.

Sunyani library project
Sunyani library project

The abandoned project has been left to rot.

Recommended articles

The inability of authorities to complete the multi-purpose library project was worrying and affecting the academic performance of students and pupils in the region.

The state of the library complex is now in a total horrible state.

The abandoned project also endangers the academic activity of the youth, especially school children who would use the facility for research.

Sunyani library project
Sunyani library project Pulse Ghana

Some students expressed their displeasure about the long delay in the completion of the project and called for urgent completion.

They called on the Ministry of Education and the Bono Regional Coordinating Council to take immediate steps to ensure the operationalisation of the library.

The students explained that the poor reading culture among the youth in some schools in the region could remotely be attributed to a non-functional library.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

GIS-recruitment

Archbishop of Canterbury gravely concerned by Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby expressed deep concern about the stress for the Anglican Communion by changing the definition of marriage in the canons so that any reference to marriage as between a man and a woman is removed.

Thousands throng El-Wak Stadium for recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service

GIS-recruitment