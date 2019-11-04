The deceased, identified as 50-year-old Sumaila Dambila, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday.

In trying to break into the ATM room, the robbers killed the security man, before tying his legs and hands to a chair.

TV3 Ghana reports that, although the suspects managed to break into a GCB Bank ATM room, they could not open the safe in which monies had been stored.

Body of the deceased, Sumaila Dambila, tied to a chair (credit: 3news.com)

The Police said the robbers tried to break into another ATM belonging to the Barclays Bank, but were unsuccessful.

“…The ATM office of Barclays Bank had been tampered with in an attempt to force it opened but the culprits were not able to break into it,” a police report said.

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing in order to help apprehend the culprits. The Police say “finger impressions” have also been picked from the scene.

The body of the deceased, who was an employee of Thomas Security Limited, has since been deposited at the Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy.