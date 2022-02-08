According to the Minister, if the e-levy is passed; it will enable government to settle its debt obligations to them.
Support e-levy so that we can pay our debts to you – Roads Minister to contractors
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has tasked road contractors in the country to get behind government’s effort to get the electronic levy passed.
Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Road Contactors Association, the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta also mentioned that a number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is implemented.
“When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid. A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors.”
Mr. Amoako-Atta also noted that there are proposals for the various toll booths dotted across the country to be transformed into decent washrooms.
“We even want to refurbish all those toll booth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists to avoid situations where motorists stop to ease themselves indiscriminately.”
The Minister’s comments add up to the various calls by officials of the Akufo-Addo led government to Ghanaians on the need for the e-levy.
They have argued that Ghana stands to gain a lot if the levy is passed as many jobs and infrastructure will be built.
