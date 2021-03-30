RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Supreme Court dismisses SALL review application

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review application filed by lawyers from Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lololo otherwise known as (SALL).

Supreme court of Ghana

Photo: ece-auto-gen

The apex court had earlier in the year dismissed an application to conduct elections in the SALL areas.

They quashed the decision of the High Court in Ho for injuncting John Peter Amewu, the then Member of Parliament-elect for the Hohoe Constituency from being gazetted.

Following the quashing of that application, lawyers of the interested parties led by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata are seeking to convince the court to reverse that ruling.

The application was dismissed by a 7-member review panel chaired by Justice Yaw Appau.

The panel which also includes Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Amadu Tanko, Justice Yoni Kulendi, and Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu said the application failed.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice
Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice Photo: Pulse Ghana

On December 23, last year, the High Court in Ho presided over by Justice George Boadi granted an injunction application after some residents of SALL argued that their inability to vote on December 7, 2020, parliamentary election amounted to a breach of their constitutional rights.

Chief State Attorney, Grace Awol while opposing the application argued that, the case of the interested parties has already been dealt with by the ordinary bench.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

