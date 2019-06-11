The ruling gave the Commission the permission to commence the exercise which was supposed to start on 5th June.

The suit was filed against the Electoral Commission by a Ghanaian citizen Umar Ayuba, he sought to stop the EC from going ahead with the limited voter registration following a substantive suit he filed challenging the decision by the EC to hold the registration in its district offices and some selected electoral areas.

Though the seven-member panel didn't cite any reason for throwing out the suit, they indicated that it will be included in their final judgment of the substantive case.

Umar Ayuba argued that he directive by the EC is without legal basis and hence unconstitutional.

In reaction to the injunction application deputy attorney Godfred Dame representing the attorney general’s office which was sued as part of the defendants alongside the Electoral Commission described the application as incompetent substantially and procedurally.