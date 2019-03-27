Woyome prayed the apex court to overturn its decision and allow his criminal case against the state to be heard at the high court.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court threw out the suit and awarded damages of GHS 6,000 against Woyome.

Mr. Woyome applied for a review following the sole justice hearing the substantive case Anthony A. Benin’s decision dismissing his application to have his case moved from the Supreme Court to the high court.

Justice Benin in his ruling held that the Supreme Court had the power to enforce its judgement and, therefore, surrendering its jurisdiction to the High Court would be unconstitutional.

Deputy attorney general, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, prayed the court to award a cost of GHS10,000 against Mr Woyome to serve as a deterrent to lawyers who present feeble applications to the court.

Mr Woyome was paid ¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.