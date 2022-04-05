RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Supreme Court to finally rule on Assin North MP’s case on April 13

The Supreme Court has set April 13 to finally decide on the case challenging the eligibility of James Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

James Quayson
Hon. Quayson is challenging a motion that is seeking to stop him from holding himself as MP for the constituency.

Arguing the motion before the 7-member Supreme Court panel on Tuesday April 5, the lawyer for Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, Frank Davis, said his client has established grievous breaches of the 1992 Constitution, and the other electoral laws against the disputed MP.

Mr. Frank Davis told the Court the people of Assin North have been saddled with an unqualified person who should not have been in Parliament.

But Lead Counsel for Mr. Gyakye Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, who had raised a preliminary objection to the motion, argued that the Supreme Court rules did not provide for such motions and that the applicant should have sought leave from the Supreme Court to allow him to bring the motion.

Assin North MP
Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

Mr. Quayson subsequently appealed the judgment, at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast.

The Court will, on Wednesday, thus pronounce to remove Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as Assin North Member of Parliament, or not, or to direct the applicants to execute the High court Judgment against Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.

This decision firmly rests on the shoulders of Justices Jones Dotse, as Court President, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi

'I use magic cream to entice men who look at me' – S*x worker reveals

