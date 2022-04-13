Supreme Court’s ruling on Assin North MP is sad - Baba Jamal

Speaking to the press after the ruling earlier this morning, Baba Jamal said today is a sad day for Ghana’s democracy.

“The Supreme Court has given its ruling, but we vehemently disagree with their position. It is a sad day for all of us. What it means is that Assin North is also not going to have representation in Parliament for as long as this case lasts. That is a sad situation.

“There are precedents in this country. We all remember the case in Ayawaso West Wuogon where the lady was allowed to be in Parliament until the final determination of the case. So we thought that the Supreme Court would consider that situation and allow the representation to continue. But our legal team will meet and officially know the next step to take”.

Pulse Ghana

The court in an unanimous decision barred the MP for Assin North, James Quayson from holding himself as the MP till the case against him is determined.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.