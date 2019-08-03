"When you get close to him, he seems very religious. You sense these religious things about him," a neighbour of the convict, David Akwetey said on Joy News. "He's been holding, sometimes Bible. You will never think he is of that sort."

Mr Akwetey said he was shocked when he saw on the news that Odeoutuk Willis, who he also described as a loner, was the suspect behind the kidnapping of three Takoradi girls.

"I was amazed why such a religious guy should be engaged in such a thing," the pensioner sad, revealing that he often saw the convict around.

"At a point, I thought he was a pastor, so hardly would you say he is an alleged kidnapper," he continued, "around here, nobody will suspect him so."

The Police on Friday announced the retrieval of bodies from a septic tank in a building previously by convict Odeoutuk Willis, who is standing trial for the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls.

"The human remains, discovered late on Friday 2nd August 2019, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis and further investigation," the police said.

The girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were kidnapped separately last year.

President Akufo-Addo had assured families of the missing girls that the security agencies are working hard to rescue them.

All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said during a tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”