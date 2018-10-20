Pulse.com.gh logo
Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Port

The suspects, a Ghanaian and an Irish, were picked up by the Security Department of the port led by  Lt. Col. Joseph Malik Punamane.

play

Two suspected terrorists have been arrested at the Tema Port, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) is reporting.

The suspects, a Ghanaian and an Irish, were picked up by the Security Department of the port led by  Lt. Col. Joseph Malik Punamane.

According to Nene Ofoe-Teye, a senior security officer at the Tema, who disclosed the arrest of the alleged terrorists to the GNA, they were arrested after they were found suspiciously loitering about Berth 13 of the Port.

“Nobody is talking about the smooth professionalism that they displayed and it is a shame because if an attack had taken place, the media would have been awash with the bad news,” Ofoe Teye said, the GNA quoted him as saying.

The suspected Ghanaian mentioned during investigations that one Nicolas Ocansey, a freight forwarder with a company called Hangola Ghana Limited, as the person who aided him to gain entry to the port.

It has since emerged that Irish had suspicious footprints in many countries, including Germany, Morocco, Niger, Senegal and Burkina Faso, where he was arrested, according to the GNA.

However, due to lack of concrete evidence, the Burkinabe authorities released him.

The Irish suspect and his Ghanaian collaborator have since been handed over to the Tema regional branch of the Bureau of National Investigations, and information he claimed that he was on a study tour in Ghana.

