Swiss Ambassador backs EITI process to improve governance of mining, oil and gas sectors

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder, says his country will continue to support the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

According to him, the EITI reports have helped to improve governance of the extraction sector globally and ensure natural resources benefit the people.

Mr. Stalder said this while delivering an address at the launch of the 2019 EITI reports on the mining, oil and gas sectors.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder
Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder Pulse Ghana

“Switzerland has co-financed the EITI reports and my country, for many years, supports the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) to improve governance of the extractive sector globally,” he said.

“This is based on our conviction that the benefits of natural resources, such as oil, gas and minerals belong to the people, and not to the government of a country.

“The extraction of natural resources, if carefully done, should lead not only to economic growth but also social development.”

He noted that poorly managing the natural resources of a country could lead to corruption and other far-reaching consequences, including sparking conflict.

The Swiss Ambassador added that the EITI reports have contributed to making members accountable for their management of natural resources and complying with global transparency standards.

Read the full statement below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

