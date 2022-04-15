Swiss Ambassador backs EITI process to improve governance of mining, oil and gas sectors

Mr. Stalder said this while delivering an address at the launch of the 2019 EITI reports on the mining, oil and gas sectors.

“Switzerland has co-financed the EITI reports and my country, for many years, supports the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) to improve governance of the extractive sector globally,” he said.

“This is based on our conviction that the benefits of natural resources, such as oil, gas and minerals belong to the people, and not to the government of a country.

“The extraction of natural resources, if carefully done, should lead not only to economic growth but also social development.”

He noted that poorly managing the natural resources of a country could lead to corruption and other far-reaching consequences, including sparking conflict.

The Swiss Ambassador added that the EITI reports have contributed to making members accountable for their management of natural resources and complying with global transparency standards.