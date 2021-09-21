Takoradi: 29-year-old pregnant woman allegedly kidnapped found

The woman has been speechless and receiving treatment at the Axim Government Hospital.

Earlier, the victim's husband Michael Simons said his wife lives with her mother due to her condition.

He said his wife, Josephine Simons went on a morning walk from the Amanoo road to the Paa Grant Roundabout area all in Takoradi as part of her routine exercise, however, she did not return home.

According to him, the victim's mother became afraid and quickly notified him that his wife hasn't returned home.

He stated that he thought his wife might have been rushed to a health facility for delivery so the family started going to the health facilities with the hope of finding his wife but their search has proved futile.

He said at about 11 am on Thursday, September 16, 2021, his mother-in-law received a call from some strange persons demanding ransom before they could release her pregnant daughter.