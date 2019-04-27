Rose Mawusi Fiaku has been sentenced to five years in prison, after she was found guilty of kidnapping a one-year-old baby in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Her ladyship, Abena Akyen Doku, who presided over the case, gave the sentence after receiving a medical report showing the convict was mentally sound.

At the last court hearing, the trail judge heard from some members of the accused's family that she has been behaving strangely prior to the stealing of the baby boy.

The judge then ordered the prosecution to conduct psychiatry evaluation on Mawusi Fiaku to establish her sanity before a sentence could be passed on her.

Mawusi Fiaku was arrested on Tuesday dawn March 26, 2019 with Lawson Lartey who was also charged with abetment of crime.

Lawson Lartey has been granted bail and is to re-appear in court April 29, 2019.