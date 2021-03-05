The suspects were sentenced to death by hanging.
The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, an Appeals Court Judge found the two guilty by the seven-member jury at the Sekondi High Court on Friday, March 5, 2021.
The suspects have been given 30 days to appeal the sentence.
- Ruth Abakah – July 29, 2018. She was last seen by her family at Diabena Methodist Church. She was 19 years.
- Priscilla Blessing Bentum – August 17, 2018, captured at Kansawurodo. 21 years.
- Ruth Love Quayeson – December 4, 2018, captured at Butumagyebu junction. 18 year.
- Priscilla Mantseabea Koranchie – December 21, 2018, captured at Nkroful Junction. 15 years.