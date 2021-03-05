The suspects were sentenced to death by hanging.

The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, an Appeals Court Judge found the two guilty by the seven-member jury at the Sekondi High Court on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The suspects have been given 30 days to appeal the sentence.

John Oji and Samuel Udoetuk Wills

Ruth Abakah – July 29, 2018. She was last seen by her family at Diabena Methodist Church. She was 19 years.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum – August 17, 2018, captured at Kansawurodo. 21 years.

Ruth Love Quayeson – December 4, 2018, captured at Butumagyebu junction. 18 year.

