Takoradi woman’s mum detained by the police over alleged fake pregnancy

She is alleged to be involved in the case that has gone viral across the country. Her daughter, Joseph Panyin Mensah was reportedly kidnapped while heavily pregnant.

However, when she was found, there was no baby and tests conducted the police shows that she was never pregnant.

The Ghana Police Service says it has received further results which corroborates its earlier report stating that the lady was never pregnant.

The second test, which was conducted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi-Takoradi, was to clear doubt and reactions which greeted its initial report.

The police added that the per the records at the Takoradi Regional Hospital, the last time she visited the hospital was in October 2020, and she was without a pregnancy.

He also said the police would conduct a third examination at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital if necessary.