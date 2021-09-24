According to media reports, the mother Auntie Aggie, was detained in Police cells on Thursday, September 23 to assist investigators in the case.
Takoradi woman’s mum detained by the police over alleged fake pregnancy
The Ghana Police Service has detained the mother of the controversial Takoradi 'pregnant' woman who got missing.
She is alleged to be involved in the case that has gone viral across the country. Her daughter, Joseph Panyin Mensah was reportedly kidnapped while heavily pregnant.
However, when she was found, there was no baby and tests conducted the police shows that she was never pregnant.
The Ghana Police Service says it has received further results which corroborates its earlier report stating that the lady was never pregnant.
The second test, which was conducted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi-Takoradi, was to clear doubt and reactions which greeted its initial report.
The police added that the per the records at the Takoradi Regional Hospital, the last time she visited the hospital was in October 2020, and she was without a pregnancy.
He also said the police would conduct a third examination at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital if necessary.
The husband of the woman, Michael Simmons, was also interrogated on Thursday and again called in this morning to the Takoradi Central Police Command for further interrogation to determine his involvement in the alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh