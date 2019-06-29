Collins Yagbil was arrested on Thursday and has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

According to news website mynewsgh that first reported the story, the suspect, who is into rituals, dragged his 8-year-old son into a shrine to sacrifice him to his gods.

After slashing the throat of the boy and spilling the blood on the gods, the little girl screamed which angered the father to behead and cut off both hands of the poor little girl.

Sensing danger, his wife attempted to shout and draw the attention of their neighbours but was attacked by the husband and beheaded as well.

Police, however, reveals that the boy is in critical condition and has been admitted at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital

The situation led to a scuffle between the woman’s families who are in-laws to the suspect to storm the community to lynch him but met resistance from the community members.