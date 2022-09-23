Tamale & environs to experience water shortage - GWCL

The Treatment Plant serves as the biggest water treatment plant in the Northern Region which supplies water to Tamale, Sagnarigu and Savelugu, Kumbungu, and other catchment areas.

Pulse Ghana

Therefore, the management of the GWCL has advised dwellers to reserve and stock up on enough water to avoid being affected by the shutdown.

As stated by the management, as of Tuesday, September 20, the level of in-take stood at 30.40 feet. adding that the maximum standard operating level of the intake dam should not exceed 36 feet.

“Management would like the public and its cherished customers to understand that any operation beyond the maximum operating feet puts the water facility in jeopardy which could lead to the entire collapse and destruction of its equipment and installations.”