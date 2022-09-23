For this reason, the management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region has released a statement reading that they may have to temporarily shut down the Nawuni Water Treatment Plant that supplies a greater population of consumers in the Region as the only measure to protect their installations due to the increasing water levels from the spillage of the Bagre Dam.
Tamale & environs to experience water shortage - GWCL
Inhabitants in the Tamale metropolis and its surroundings will have to prop up for some periods of water shortage.
Recommended articles
The Treatment Plant serves as the biggest water treatment plant in the Northern Region which supplies water to Tamale, Sagnarigu and Savelugu, Kumbungu, and other catchment areas.
Therefore, the management of the GWCL has advised dwellers to reserve and stock up on enough water to avoid being affected by the shutdown.
As stated by the management, as of Tuesday, September 20, the level of in-take stood at 30.40 feet. adding that the maximum standard operating level of the intake dam should not exceed 36 feet.
“Management would like the public and its cherished customers to understand that any operation beyond the maximum operating feet puts the water facility in jeopardy which could lead to the entire collapse and destruction of its equipment and installations.”
Management is concerned and has assured the public and its cherished customers that the water supply would continue once the river level is within its Standard Operating levels.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh