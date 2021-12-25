The decision to suspend the hospital management said is due to the lack of essential supplies including water.
Tamale Central Hospital suspends all surgeries over lack of water
The Tamale Central Hospital has suspended all surgeries until further notice effective Thursday, December 23, 2021.
A memo said patients for the past three weeks have been buying consumables for surgeries.
It said: "The decision has been necessitated by the shortage of essential supplies and water in the hospital."
