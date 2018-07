news

Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan, the Chief of Tamale has died following a short illness. He died aged 76.

The powerful traditional ruler died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was unwell.

The chief, who is a Muslim by faith, will be buried on Today [Sunday July 15] in line with Islamic tradition.