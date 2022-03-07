RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tamale chief reportedly shot over a chieftaincy dispute

Evans Annang

Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, the chief of Tamale has been reportedly shot earlier this morning in the Northern Regional capital.

Tamale Chief
In a report by Accra based Joy FM, Naa Bawa was shot alongside four others in what is believed to be a chieftaincy dispute.

The incident, according to reports, took place after the talking drum was beaten in the palace on Monday morning, an action that signifies that the Dakpema is the Chief of the area.

There has been seeming tension in the Tamale metropolis over who is the Chief of Tamale.

Recently, the Yaa Naa passed a verdict on who is the Chief of Tamale and asked the Dakpema not to hold himself as such.

Yaa-Naa
He also ordered that he should stop beating the talking drum, which is a sign that one is a chief.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said the Police are treating the incident as a crime.

The five who are on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital are said to be in a stable condition.

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

