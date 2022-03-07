Tamale chief reportedly shot over a chieftaincy dispute

The incident, according to reports, took place after the talking drum was beaten in the palace on Monday morning, an action that signifies that the Dakpema is the Chief of the area.

There has been seeming tension in the Tamale metropolis over who is the Chief of Tamale.

Recently, the Yaa Naa passed a verdict on who is the Chief of Tamale and asked the Dakpema not to hold himself as such.

Yaa-Naa Pulse Ghana

He also ordered that he should stop beating the talking drum, which is a sign that one is a chief.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said the Police are treating the incident as a crime.