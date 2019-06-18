The event took place on Monday morning and was led by a man who identified himself as Karim Abdul Rafiq.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the group were protesting the supposed reinstatement of the NSA Director, Alhassan Salamatu.

Madam Salamatu was initially transferred from the Northern regional NSA office together with two other management members.

However, the irate party youth said they got wind that she had been reinstated, while accusing her of mismanagement.

“All we want is for her to honour her transfer and leave the office,” Rafiq fumed.

According to him, the Kandahar Boys, a militia group affiliated to the ruling NPP, was part of the group that locked up the NSA offices.

The group also accused the Director of using political influence to get her transfer revoked.

“We do not want any of that,” Rafiq demanded, adding that they will not release the keys to the NSA offices till the Director is transferred again.

“We were working and they asked us to get out and they locked the premises afterward,” administrator of the NSA in Tamale, Samuel Nii Oblie, narrated how the irate party youth invaded the premises.

He said they called the police and informed them about the attack at the offices but the police failed to show up even after 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, reports suggest staff of NSA had earlier petitioned the Sports Minister and the President against reinstating the embattled Director.