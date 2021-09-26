RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tamale: Irate youth destroy NEDCo properties over illegal connection

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Some angry youth in Tamale on Saturday, September 25, 2021, destroyed properties belonging to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in the Northern Region.

Youth destroy NEDCo properties
Youth destroy NEDCo properties

The aggrieved youth broke glass windows and doors of NEDCo after they had embarked on a demonstration to petition some Chiefs in Tamale over the recent assault on some residents by some Police officers over the alleged illegal electricity connection.

Recommended articles
Youth vandalise
Youth vandalise Pulse Ghana

The Public Relations Officer of NEDCo, Maxwell Kotoka, confirming the news to Accra-based Joy FM said although information reaching him indicated some properties have been destroyed, he feels it is unsafe.

The youth became agitated when they got to the Lamashegu Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service and threw objects to the compound of the building breaking the glass windows and doors injuring the Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Afari Yeboah.

Meanwhile, a team has been deployed on the streets patrolling the town to maintain peace and order.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Achimota robbery: CCTV footage shows how armed robbers attacked woman at gunpoint

Achimota robbery

Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah(left) and the pregnant woman

I conspired with my mother to fake my pregnancy - Takoradi woman confesses

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

Photos: Central University student designs proposed Cape Coast airport

Cape Coast airport design