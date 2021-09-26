The aggrieved youth broke glass windows and doors of NEDCo after they had embarked on a demonstration to petition some Chiefs in Tamale over the recent assault on some residents by some Police officers over the alleged illegal electricity connection.
Tamale: Irate youth destroy NEDCo properties over illegal connection
Some angry youth in Tamale on Saturday, September 25, 2021, destroyed properties belonging to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in the Northern Region.
The Public Relations Officer of NEDCo, Maxwell Kotoka, confirming the news to Accra-based Joy FM said although information reaching him indicated some properties have been destroyed, he feels it is unsafe.
The youth became agitated when they got to the Lamashegu Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service and threw objects to the compound of the building breaking the glass windows and doors injuring the Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Afari Yeboah.
Meanwhile, a team has been deployed on the streets patrolling the town to maintain peace and order.
