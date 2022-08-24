In a statement the Police said “Whilst we assure the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, we urge everyone to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence”.
Tamale: Police chase NDC office attackers
The Northern Regional Police Command have mounted a frantic search for persons who vandalized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Tamale yesterday.
Some supporters of the party in Tamale stormed the regional branch office with guns demanding for the removal of the acting regional chairman of the party Adolf Ali, who was nominated by the executives to act in the position.
The group vandalised chairs, office equipment and fire several warning shots while chanting for his removal.
The angry youth are of the view that the party is imposing Mr. Ali Adolf onto them instead of appointing the First Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rufai Vellim as the acting regional chairman.
On August 17,2022, the Regional Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Party(NDC) appointed Mr. Ali Adolf as the acting Northern Regional Chairman of the party.
