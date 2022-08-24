RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tamale: Police chase NDC office attackers

Evans Annang

The Northern Regional Police Command have mounted a frantic search for persons who vandalized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Tamale yesterday.

NDC Tamale office
NDC Tamale office

In a statement the Police said “Whilst we assure the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, we urge everyone to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence”.

Some supporters of the party in Tamale stormed the regional branch office with guns demanding for the removal of the acting regional chairman of the party Adolf Ali, who was nominated by the executives to act in the position.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah
NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah Pulse Ghana

The group vandalised chairs, office equipment and fire several warning shots while chanting for his removal.

The angry youth are of the view that the party is imposing Mr. Ali Adolf onto them instead of appointing the First Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rufai Vellim as the acting regional chairman.

On August 17,2022, the Regional Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Party(NDC) appointed Mr. Ali Adolf as the acting Northern Regional Chairman of the party.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Paul Adom Otchere

KKD’s comments on Ken Ofori-Atta were borne out of envy, jealousy – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Agyapong

6 presidential aspirants and their high schools