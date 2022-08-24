Tamale: Police chase NDC office attackers

Some supporters of the party in Tamale stormed the regional branch office with guns demanding for the removal of the acting regional chairman of the party Adolf Ali, who was nominated by the executives to act in the position.

The group vandalised chairs, office equipment and fire several warning shots while chanting for his removal.

The angry youth are of the view that the party is imposing Mr. Ali Adolf onto them instead of appointing the First Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rufai Vellim as the acting regional chairman.