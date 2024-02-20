Bawumia exposed for using Chinese-owned CCTV to launch Tap n Go for public transport

Surprised by the revelation, Koku reached out to a friend experienced with a similar CCTV system for Uber, realizing that the so-called groundbreaking system was, in fact, a readily available plug-and-play software, contradicting Bawumia's claim of Ghanaian innovation.

Tap n Go launched for public transport

Dr. Bawumia launched the Tap and Go Transport Service in Accra on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the office of Metro Mass Limited, which becomes the first intra and inter-city public transport service to onboard the unique digital platform.

The Tap and Go Transport Service is a digital platform for multiple public transport services, including a digital card preloaded with cash, which can be used to pay for transport fares by tapping the card on a fixed machine on a bus or rail.

It also has a virtual card option on mobile phones, which can be selected through the Tap and Go app, for those who don't wish to use the physical card.

Koku exposes Bawumia

Expressing concern beyond the software's origin, Koku questioned Ghana's decision to commission a system hosted in China, citing worries about security implications, given China's history of mass surveillance and human rights violations.

He raised issues of data privacy, emphasizing the automatic monitoring of passengers with facial images sent to Chinese servers, prompting questions about the Data Protection Authority's diligence in commissioning the system.

Koku's investigation intensified when he discovered the raw IP address of the monitoring software online, leading him to probe further into potential privacy and security risks by attempting to access the system and unveil images and live video.