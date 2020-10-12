Two family members of the MP suffered severe cutlass wounds over the weekend.

It is unclear what triggered the attack but reports stated, the incident is linked to a chieftaincy dispute at the hometown of the MP, Dompim.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse accused the police of not being professional and shielding the perpetrators.

According to him, he is not safe living in the constituency as well as the MP.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Benjamin Kesse said "The MP and I are not safe because the police haven’t been professional, I was attacked some weeks ago and reported the incident to the police, I went to the hospital and submitted the police medical form, the police are yet to arrest the perpetrators."