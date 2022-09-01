Taste of Ghana 3.0 Festival launched in Accra

Launching the programme at the Accra International Conference Center, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, Yoofi Grant said this event that showcases Ghana to the diaspora has grown in leaps and bounds in the past few years.

He said it is on this growth that the single event has now been extended to a two-day festival.

Pulse Ghana

“You’re going to get a true taste of Ghana and for those of you who haven’t gone all over Ghana we are going to bring Ghana to you in one place. This is to show a 360-degree view of Ghana; our culture, our food, our music, our fashion, our art and the way we live and you will see some cultural things that you don’t normally see from all the 16 regions of Ghana”, Mr. Grant said.

“There are many great things about Ghana. Ghana is a great place. This is a country in the center of the world where naturally we expect everything to radiate from and maybe in the past things haven’t gone on well but now we think things are good. We’re going to have a bit of the diaspora playing a role and not just the Ghanaian diaspora but the African diaspora and this includes people of African descent everywhere.”

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey lauded the initiative and said the government is keen on expanding Ghana’s tourism potentials.

“As a country, President Akufo-Addo has done all he has to do to make sure Ghana becomes popular in terms of tourism. He has gone around the world to market Ghana that it is a place one can visit and be comfortable and it is because it is a peaceful country. Politically we are stable”, the Deputy Minister said.

Pulse Ghana

“We cannot succeed if we want to make tourism the number one contributor of GDP without events like Taste of Ghana. We have taken steps as a government to make sure that we are developing the tourism sector including the acts and culture”, he added.