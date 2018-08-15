Pulse.com.gh logo
Taxing of churches is a good idea - Assemblies of God


President Nana Akufo-Addo hinted last week that government is looking at taxing churches focused solely on prosperity.

Reverend Professor Manso, the Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church has said they welcome the initiative to start taxing churches in Ghana.

He said if government brings such a policy, his church will back it fully.

“We want the country to develop and your Excellency for Assemblies of God all our pastors pay tax on our income. Our pastors that are engaged in businesses like schools, hospitals, transport and everything we pay our tax, so there is nothing new that is coming, we are not scared,” he said.

Reverend Manso said this  at the church’s 29Biennial General Assembly meeting in Kumasi.

Speaking at the 2018 Synod of the Global Evangelical Church in Accra, Akufo-Addo said the path of modern Christianity appears to justify calls for the Church to be taxed.

He said the Church, which was known for its charity and projects in education, health, and other social interventions is shifting into the sphere of prosperity.

However, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi has said that it will not make sense for government to tax churches.

The Chairman said it will be discriminatory for the government to tax churches and leave other organizations such as political parties that also raise funds to support their activities.

