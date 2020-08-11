According to the man of God, he hasn’t made any pronouncement as such on any platform.

In a statement released on his behalf, Prophet Joshua said people should disregard the reports and they are using him just for relevance.

The statement read “It has been the attitude of some people in Ghana to use my name to promote themselves. The same thing happened in the past. What you did not hear from a prophet of God and you claim he said it is a sin against the Holy Spirit. What will you gain from this? If you don’t retract this, the Holy Spirit will judge you”.

John Mahama

He further added that “Remember, the Bible says in John 8:44 that satan is ‘the father of lies’. Don’t listen to the father of lies, the sons of lies and the daughters of lies. Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that, and come to a hasty conclusion. I have not said anything concerning this upcoming election in Ghana”.