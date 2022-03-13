Teacher beats colleague teacher girlfriend to death in Ejumako

Before her unfortunate demise, Linda had cohabited with Eric Sasa for over eight years and had four children.

Residents told Starr FM correspondent that the deceased had told Eric on several occasions to perform the necessary rites but he was adamant.

The deceased then rented a room and moved out of Eric’s apartment with their four children.

She told Eric until he performs her marriage rites, she will not move in to live with him again.

Eric out of anger over Linda’s decision on Friday, March 11, 2022, visited Linda and beat her mercilessly.

The children out of fear went out of the room and started shouting for help for their mum.

Eric on hearing the children shouting for help quickly left the house. Residents rushed into the room only to find Linda lying on the floor.

She was rushed to the Apam Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been deposited at the Apam Government Hospital mortuary.

Residents and the Police in Apam have embarked on a search for the suspect but they are yet to arrest him.