The young teacher raised over GH¢3,000 to provide for the overlooked and underprivileged in the society has donated education materials to pupils at Edwenase in the Kwabre District of the Ashanti region.
Teacher Ewuraama donates to needy children in deprived community
A benevolent teacher who found over GH¢6,000 in a 'Ghana Must Go' bag and returned it to the owner has given back to society.
Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, also known as Teacher Ewuraama, is committed to making sure that children love school is different.
She presented soft drinks, packets of biscuits, clothes, and many items to the children.
Ms. Ewuraama explained that her charity work was to provide humanitarian services to needy communities; hence, the donation to the community.
She reiterated her commitment to supporting deprived communities and, therefore, entreated individuals and corporate organisations to support the less privileged in the municipality.
