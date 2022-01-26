RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Teacher Ewuraama donates to needy children in deprived community

Kojo Emmanuel

A benevolent teacher who found over GH¢6,000 in a 'Ghana Must Go' bag and returned it to the owner has given back to society.

Teacher Ewuraama
Teacher Ewuraama

The young teacher raised over GH¢3,000 to provide for the overlooked and underprivileged in the society has donated education materials to pupils at Edwenase in the Kwabre District of the Ashanti region.

Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, also known as Teacher Ewuraama, is committed to making sure that children love school is different.

She presented soft drinks, packets of biscuits, clothes, and many items to the children.

Teacher Ewuraama
Teacher Ewuraama Pulse Ghana

Ms. Ewuraama explained that her charity work was to provide humanitarian services to needy communities; hence, the donation to the community.

Teacher Ewuraama
Teacher Ewuraama Pulse Ghana

She reiterated her commitment to supporting deprived communities and, therefore, entreated individuals and corporate organisations to support the less privileged in the municipality.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

