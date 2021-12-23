He had been advocating for the creation of a conducive atmosphere for basic school education especially in the rural areas, with relevant teaching and learning materials.

Among the reasons for his firing him were “absence without permission for 55 days from school, failure to prepare and submit lesson notes for vetting by the headmaster, and failure to respond to queries by the Headmaster and the School Support Officer”

However, it appears even from outside the classroom, Teacher Kwadwo would not stop advocating for an improved education system in Ghana where all public schools across the country are sufficiently equipped to facilitate teaching and learning and create a level playing field for learners.

READ ALSO: Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

In his latest social media post, Teacher Kwadwo shared a video of a primary school teacher struggling to teach ITC with no computers and how difficult it was for the pupils to grasp the lesson.

“This is one of the things I was FIGHTING against. How can you introduce ICT without Computers? Not even textbooks for it.

“Ask the Government and GES officials that, in the “PRIVATE SCHOOLS” that their wards attend, is this how they learn ICT?

“Will they be happy to see their wards learn ICT like this?

“This is what is going on in Government Basic schools.