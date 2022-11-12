Teacher unions call off strike after a court order

He emphasized, “We are law-abiding citizens, we have decided to obey the orders of the court and have asked our members to call off the strike and to go back to the classrooms, and also ensure that the directive that the Labour Commission is giving that we engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation and report to the Labour Commission on the 16th on the issues that led to the strike in the first place, we are determined to do that in our engagement with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education.”

The NLC dragged NAGRAT, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) to court for failing to heed its order to return to the classrooms while their discussions with the government on what caused their industrial action going on.

On Monday, November 7 the leadership of the unions asked their members to continue staying at home because their meeting with the government ended inconclusively.