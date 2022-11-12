RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Teacher unions call off strike after a court order

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The striking teacher unions have called off their industrial action after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a restraining order from the court against them on Friday, November 11.

Thomas Musah Tanko and Angel Carbonu
President of the Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) Angel Carbonou told journalists on Friday, November 11, "we can’t disrespect the court order. To that end, we are telling all our members to resume work on Monday. Every teacher should go to work on Monday.”

He emphasized, “We are law-abiding citizens, we have decided to obey the orders of the court and have asked our members to call off the strike and to go back to the classrooms, and also ensure that the directive that the Labour Commission is giving that we engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation and report to the Labour Commission on the 16th on the issues that led to the strike in the first place, we are determined to do that in our engagement with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education.”

The NLC dragged NAGRAT, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) to court for failing to heed its order to return to the classrooms while their discussions with the government on what caused their industrial action going on.

On Monday, November 7 the leadership of the unions asked their members to continue staying at home because their meeting with the government ended inconclusively.

President of the GNAT, Rev Isaac Owusu said after the first day of the meeting on Monday, November 7, "I can tell you on authority that so far so good we have had a very constructive meeting". The parties have agreed to adjourn and resume tomorrow at 2 PM to continue with the deliberations.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
