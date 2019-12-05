The declaration is in conjunction the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

They claimed that the Ghana Education Service had blamed the delay in releasing the monies on discrepancies in the verified data.

Speaking to the media, the President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Philippa Larsen said teachers deserved better.

“We are not prepared to see our teachers suffer as a result of somebody’s negligence. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears and the status quo remains. We cannot continue to tolerate this. Indeed, for how long shall they ignore our members. The teachers – the purveyors of education, don’t expect us to continue to look on. We can’t stand this. In light of this development, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, do hereby today [Thursday] declare a strike by our members effective Monday 9th December 2019.”

This is not the first time this year that the teacher unions have embarked on industrial action to press home their demands.

Education Minister. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh,

The groups have also bemoaned the inability of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Public Services Commission to facilitate their promotions.

According to the NAGRAT for instance, the failure of the Public Service Commission to amend their records has led to delays in promotional interviews.

For CCT, they have been demanding that the GES promotes teachers who are due for promotion and upgrade salaries of teachers who are due for the same.