In all, 9,027 fresh candidates and 5,521 re-sitters, making a total of 14548 candidates will be expected to write the examination in 27 centres throughout the country.

The candidates will be examined in Numeracy, Literacy, and Essential Professional Skills.

In the statement, the Council said the exams are for teachers who registered in March but could not write due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It said all three papers shall be written on the same day, adding that some centers chosen by the candidates during the registration have been changed.

The first licensure exams took place in September 2018 and over 28,000 newly-trained teachers.

The introduction of teacher license and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, which was aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.