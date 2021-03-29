Techiman South shooting: Adib Saani questions Kan-Dapaah’s claims about ongoing investigation

“I think that he (National Security Minister) was not truthful to us. Intelligence I have picked shows that there was no commitment whatsoever in conducting a thorough investigation into what happened at Techiman South,” he said.

Mr Saani’s assertion comes at a time when six members of the Minority in Parliament have tabled a private members’ motion in the House seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections.

The MPs; Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini and James Agalga want the scope of the probe to factor in inappropriate interferences by state security in the elections and violence against citizens, leading to the loss of lives.

At least seven persons lost their lives due to violence during the 2020 general elections.

Mr Saani said although it was not too late for a full-scale investigation into the electoral violence, a delay in the process could affect the quality of the investigation and the outcome.