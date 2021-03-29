RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Techiman South shooting: Adib Saani questions Kan-Dapaah’s claims about ongoing investigation

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has questioned the veracity of claims by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah that investigations were ongoing to uncover the perpetrators behind the shooting incident which occurred at the Techiman South Constituency during the 2020 election.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Appearing before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee last month, the National Security Minister told the committee that investigation to identify the officers who shot into the crowds, leading to the death of two people were ongoing.

In an interview, Mr Saani indicated that contrary to the minister’s claim, intelligence he had gathered thus far suggests that “there was no commitment to investigate the matter.”

“There is absolutely no form of investigation whatsoever so far as the shootings and the killings are concerned at Techiman South. As a matter of fact, from day one, government’s posture and that of the security services was indicative of the total lack of commitment in getting to the bottom of what really happened in Techiman.”

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani
Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani Photo: Pulse Ghana

“I think that he (National Security Minister) was not truthful to us. Intelligence I have picked shows that there was no commitment whatsoever in conducting a thorough investigation into what happened at Techiman South,” he said.

Mr Saani’s assertion comes at a time when six members of the Minority in Parliament have tabled a private members’ motion in the House seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections.

The MPs; Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini and James Agalga want the scope of the probe to factor in inappropriate interferences by state security in the elections and violence against citizens, leading to the loss of lives.

At least seven persons lost their lives due to violence during the 2020 general elections.

Mr Saani said although it was not too late for a full-scale investigation into the electoral violence, a delay in the process could affect the quality of the investigation and the outcome.

“It is not too late. Crimes that happened in the 70s and 80s are still being investigated. However, in criminology, time is of the essence. Every single minute you waste is a lot of time, but the issue is worth investigating to bring finality to the matter and set and good precedent for the future,” he said.

Mr Saani cautioned that failure on the part of authorities to investigate the issue thoroughly and punish offenders could breed impunity and lead to worse cases in future.

“The danger in all of is that if nothing is done about it, the next time we will still have more people, especially members of the security services that would not follow due process when handling such situations because they know they would be left off the hook,” he warned.

