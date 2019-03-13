According to the company, it is currently dealing with a cut in power supply to its Mallam and Graphic Bulk Supply points.

Most parts of Accra have been experiencing intermittent power supply in the last couple of weeks.

This has sparked concerns of a possible return to days of rationed power supply, popularly referred to as “dumsor”.

“The Power Distribution Services Ghana (PDS), wishes to inform the general public especially our cherished customers that, due to technical challenges upstream, power supply to our Mallam Bulk Supply Point and Graphic Road has been curtailed,” a statement from PDS said.

“This has caused power outage within the Western and the Central parts of Accra.”

The company however assured that power will be restored immediately the technical challenges are resolved.

“Immediately the situation is rectified, power supply will be restored to affected customers. The inconvenience is very much regretted.”

The PDS is currently in charge of Ghana’s electricity distribution sector, having taken over from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) last month.