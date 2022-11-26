Technical University administrators alarm strike from December 6

According to a statement by the association, the strike was a result of the government and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s “refusal” to promptly address its grievances.

The union has said that it would announce the withdrawal of services of all Senior Member Non-Teaching staff at all Technical Universities across the country, if its demands remain unresolved by December 5, 2022.

TUSAAG last went on strike on January 8, 2020, because of unpaid allowances.

The union's demands are listed as follows:

1. Placement of Faculty Officers (at Technical Universities) on the appropriate level on the Allowances Schedule for office holders at Public Universities;

2. Restoration of Fuel Allowance for Faculty Officers at Technical Universities;

3. Implementation of Entertainment Allowance for Faculty Accountants at Technical Universities;

4. Appropriate placement (levels) of Senior Member Non-Teaching at the Technical Universities on the PUSSGS;

5. Implementation of the Negotiated Internally-Generated-Funds and associated Conditions of Service;