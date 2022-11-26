RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Technical University administrators alarm strike from December 6

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) have threatened the government to strike from December 6, 2022, should their conditions of service not be addressed.

Takoradi Technical University


TUTAG last week threatened to embark on industrial action if the government fails to honor the Codified Conditions of Service of members, which have been outstanding since 2016

According to a statement by the association, the strike was a result of the government and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s “refusal” to promptly address its grievances.

The union has said that it would announce the withdrawal of services of all Senior Member Non-Teaching staff at all Technical Universities across the country, if its demands remain unresolved by December 5, 2022.

TUSAAG last went on strike on January 8, 2020, because of unpaid allowances.

The union's demands are listed as follows:

1. Placement of Faculty Officers (at Technical Universities) on the appropriate level on the Allowances Schedule for office holders at Public Universities;

2. Restoration of Fuel Allowance for Faculty Officers at Technical Universities;

3. Implementation of Entertainment Allowance for Faculty Accountants at Technical Universities;

4. Appropriate placement (levels) of Senior Member Non-Teaching at the Technical Universities on the PUSSGS;

5. Implementation of the Negotiated Internally-Generated-Funds and associated Conditions of Service;

6. Equitable implementation of the new fuel rates for Senior Members at Public Universities.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
