TEDx Spintex event features 12 top mind-blowing speakers on ‘Mindset’ on August 5

This initiative would feature powerful and change-making African drawn from diverse backgrounds who will speak on issues relevant to African achievement on policy makers, innovative businesses, Diplomacy, fashion, creative art, invention, Diaspora connecting and more as indicated by the Curator; Bright Tenbil. Speakers include, Dentaa Amoateng; CEO of GUBA, Amb. Anne-Sophie; French Ambassador du Ghana, Noel Nii Narku Nortei; Screenwriter, Claudia Lumor; CEO of Glitz Africa, Anthony Dzamefe; Kuukua Eshun; Filmaker, Inventor of Caveman watches, Grace Quarshie; Author, Kobby Kyei; Blogger, Okyeame Kwame; Performing artist, Kobby Andah; MD for Bank of Africa, Moses Authur; An Author and Dr Thomas Mensah; A Famous Inventor.

The panel discussions also features Vanessa Gyan, A Television Personality, Afia Drah; A Lifestyle Coach, Juanita Naa- Odey Ofori (Dzidudu); A mental Health Advocate, Gifty Oware; Ghana National Service Deputy Director and Lawrence Ameyibor; A Real Estate Investor.

‘The speakers were chosen based on innovative ideas to be shared on the theme, and the conversations are mind-blowing’, Bright Tenbil said.

TedxSpintex would be held on Friday, 5th August, 2022 at the Untamed Empire starting 6pm till 10pm. Attendees and partners can register or visit tedxspintex.com for all enquiries.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event.

The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.