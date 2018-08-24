Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project

news

A 14-year-old boy as unfortunately lost his life after he was found to have drowned in an abandoned “One-Village, One-Dam” project.

The incident is reported to have happened at Samini, a suburb in the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the Northern region.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the deceased, Alhassan Arisu, drowned whiles swimming in the deserted project.

Explaining what really happened, brother to the deceased, Seidu Damba Abdulai, said the victim went out to play with friends but never returned.

He narrated that upon a thorough search, they found Alhassan in the deserted “One-Village, One-Dam” project.

“We were worried. We began going to houses and one guy said [Alhassan] had gone to the abandoned dam site. It was at that moment that we knew something wasn’t right,” Abdullai is quoted as saying.

He explained that the victim was alive when they found him, but passed on en route to the hospital.

The deceased has since been buried, in line with Muslim custom.

Meanwhile, Alhassan’s family and some members of the community have blamed government for the tragedy.

According to them, when contractors initially made plans to build the dam under the ‘‘One-Village, One-Dam” initiative, residents argued that the dam would hamper on their living conditions, yet their concerns were ignored.

They complained that contractors immediately abandoned the project following President Akufo-Addo's last visit to the site.

“The community raised two legitimate concerns. Some suggested that the land earmarked for construction was too close to their homes and they feared it would overflow,” Abdullai lamented.

“Others said the land was all they had left from their ancestors. Residents, he added, requested compensation for use of the land – land taken from them without any recompense. The government never responded to our calls.”

He added: “Politicians are playing with people’s lives. One would think that they would mobilize the community to ensure that our voices are heard.”