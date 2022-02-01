Tell majority to halt passage of e-levy - Walewale residents call on Dr. Bawumia

In a vox pop conducted by Accra based Joy FM in the capital of the North East Region, the residents said they won’t accept the levy today or tomorrow.

A fridge technician, Hamidu Abakar said implementing the levy will put pressure on his little income.

“As for the E-levy, we don’t want it today; we don’t want it tomorrow. So we want the Vice President, [Mr Bawumia] to come out and tell the Majority to stop pushing for it,” he stated.

One Civil Servant, Mohammed Rabiw, believed that the tax policy is regressive and should be aborted immediately.

“It [E-levy] is not the solution to Ghana’s problems. Are they [government] telling us that they will not add extra taxes next year if they pass this levy? I think they are just finding the easiest way out.”

“Our senior brother, Dr Bawumia, has even said that it is not good to tax MoMo, so are we saying that all that he was telling us was a lie?” he quizzed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has underscored the importance of the e-levy to the Ghanaian economy and the need to pass it.