Tell majority to halt passage of e-levy - Walewale residents call on Dr. Bawumia

Evans Annang

Some residents in Walewale, hometown of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Vice President to halt the passage of the e-levy.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

According to them, the implementation of the controversial levy will collapse their businesses.

In a vox pop conducted by Accra based Joy FM in the capital of the North East Region, the residents said they won’t accept the levy today or tomorrow.

A fridge technician, Hamidu Abakar said implementing the levy will put pressure on his little income.

“As for the E-levy, we don’t want it today; we don’t want it tomorrow. So we want the Vice President, [Mr Bawumia] to come out and tell the Majority to stop pushing for it,” he stated.

One Civil Servant, Mohammed Rabiw, believed that the tax policy is regressive and should be aborted immediately.

“It [E-levy] is not the solution to Ghana’s problems. Are they [government] telling us that they will not add extra taxes next year if they pass this levy? I think they are just finding the easiest way out.”

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister
Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister Pulse Ghana

“Our senior brother, Dr Bawumia, has even said that it is not good to tax MoMo, so are we saying that all that he was telling us was a lie?” he quizzed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has underscored the importance of the e-levy to the Ghanaian economy and the need to pass it.

According to the Finance Minister, despite the unpopular nature of the levy, it is important to pass it in order to avert an economic disaster.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

