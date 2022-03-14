FixTheCountry convener Vormawor's bail application adjourned to March 16

He has been in police custody since February 11, 2022, when he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport.

The bail application was initially set to be heard last Thursday, March 10, 2022.

But a late opposition to the bail application by the Attorney-General's Office made it impossible for his lawyers to bail him.

The AG's department in its opposition alleged that: (a) Oliver did not have a fixed place of abode, and (b) was not cooperating with the Police in its investigations.

He was first denied bail by the Ashaiman District Court after being charged with treason felony contrary to section 182 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

An application filed by his lawyers at the Supreme Court to invoke the Court's original jurisdiction and its supervisory to intervene in the continuous detention of Barker-Vormewor was also struck out as withdrawn by the court.

Barker-Vormawor has been charged with a treason felony, but he pleaded not guilty.

He was arraigned on February 14 and 28, 2022, and has been on remand since his first Ashaiman District court appearance.