Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Tema Police guns down two armed robbers


Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbers

DSP Darkwah said a police team was dispatched to the scene, where the robbers numbering about 10, engaged them in a gun battle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

(www.citinewsroom.com)

The Tema Police Command, this dawn, shot two notorious armed robbers dead for engaging them in a shootout.

They also arrested two of their accomplices in a raid in the metropolis.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Police Regional Public Relations Officer said they received information that he UT Logistics Bonded warehouse located in near the VALCo roundabout had been besieged by armed robbers.

DSP Darkwah said a police team was dispatched to the scene, where the robbers numbering about 10, engaged them in a gun battle.

READ ALSO: I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes -...

play

In the process, two of the alleged robbers were wounded and two others, Yaw Lagekpo, 47 years and 45-years-old Boking Godwin, were arrested while the rest managed to escape.

 

He indicated that the two wounded robbers were rushed to the Police Hospital where they were pronounced dead and that bodies were being kept at the hospital’s morgue awaiting autopsy.

The two arrested, he stated, were in Police custody assisting with investigations.

DSP Darkwah stated that two security guards stationed at the warehouse who were tied up by the robbers were rescued by the Police.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Infant Deaths: 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator Infant Deaths 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator
Recognition: Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award Recognition Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award
Calamity: Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception
FLOTUS: Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today
Honour: Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence
Protest: 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten

Recommended Videos

Local News: Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair Local News Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair
Diplomatic Visit: First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday Diplomatic Visit First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday
Local News: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre Local News Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre



Top Articles

1 Photos Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoabullet
2 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana todaybullet
3 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes -...bullet
4 Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandalbullet
5 Shocking Farmer kills wife, himself, with axe after disagreementbullet
6 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding...bullet
7 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential...bullet
8 In Darkuman Muslim youth attack Mosque in Darkumanbullet
9 NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov'tbullet
10 Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Disaster 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods
Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72-hours fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana
In Asamankese 42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own daughter
Security Police debunk attack on Brong Ahafo court, judge by vigilante group
X
Advertisement