TEWU calls off strike after meeting with government

The Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) has called off its nationwide strike, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has said.

TEWU leaders
According to the Ministry, the leadership of TEWU suspended the strike after a crunch meeting with government representatives.

In an interview with TV3, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey said the meeting was fruitful.

“We have had a very constructive engagement. Very high-powered delegation from their employers that is the GES and the Ministry.”

“TEWU also brought their chairman, their General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary. We have looked at the issues, bottom line is that, they have agreed it as tradition demands they have to go back to their NEC , they have to have that meeting to suspend the strike action because a committee has already been put in place looking at the issues at hand.

“So, they have assured us that is what they are going to do. By close of day, we should see the strike action over . GES has also promised that once that is going to happen, they are then going to meet tomorrow morning and TEWU has ben invited to come and meet them for the committee to start work and look ta how best to go about the issue and if there is any payment that is due them it will be effected.”

TEWU Members
In a press conference in Accra, TEWU said the strike was necessitated because all efforts to get the government to pay them their allowances have proved futile.

“A formal complaint has been lodged with the National Labour Commission with the hope that the management of GES and other stakeholders will play their roles to resolve the problem with the payment of this CPD allowance for the non-teaching staff, to avoid any action that will disturb the industrial harmony in our educational institutions, especially in our second cycle institutions,” it said.

