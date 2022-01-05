TEWU calls off strike after meeting with government

In an interview with TV3, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey said the meeting was fruitful.

“We have had a very constructive engagement. Very high-powered delegation from their employers that is the GES and the Ministry.”

“TEWU also brought their chairman, their General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary. We have looked at the issues, bottom line is that, they have agreed it as tradition demands they have to go back to their NEC , they have to have that meeting to suspend the strike action because a committee has already been put in place looking at the issues at hand.

“So, they have assured us that is what they are going to do. By close of day, we should see the strike action over . GES has also promised that once that is going to happen, they are then going to meet tomorrow morning and TEWU has ben invited to come and meet them for the committee to start work and look ta how best to go about the issue and if there is any payment that is due them it will be effected.”

ece-auto-gen

In a press conference in Accra, TEWU said the strike was necessitated because all efforts to get the government to pay them their allowances have proved futile.