The Union laid down their tools in protest against poor conditions of service last week.

However, in a meeting with government on Monday, January 18 the group has called on its members to return to their posts.

“We have come to an agreement with Government on the issues we presented and therefore there is the need to suspend the strike action for now,” TEWU said in a press statement.

“We therefore call on our members on the various University campuses to resume work tomorrow ,19th January, 2021 whiles Leadership continues to engage with Government for the implementation of the agreement.”

