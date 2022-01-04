TEWU to commence nationwide strike from January 5

In a press conference in Accra, TEWU said the strike has become necessary because all efforts to get the government to pay have proved futile.

“A formal complaint has been lodged with the National Labour Commission with the hope that the management of GES and other stakeholders will play their roles to resolve the problem with the payment of this CPD allowance for the non-teaching staff, to avoid any action that will disturb the industrial harmony in our educational institutions, especially in our second cycle institutions,” it said.

Pulse Ghana

“At the last National Executive Council meeting held in December 2021, it was resolved among others, that if by the close of the year 2021, the CPD allowance is not been paid to the non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service, then as schools re-open for the last phase of the second semester of 2020/2021 academic year, our members will withdraw our services to push home our demand for the payment of this CPD allowance.”

The TWEU statement added “We therefore wish to inform the Government and its agencies, Parents and the Ghanaian Public that as schools reopen tomorrow, 5thJanuary 2022, they should not expect any of the non-teaching staff to be at post. These would include, but not limited to the Domestic Bursars, Matrons, Cooks, Pantry Hands, Labourers, Cleaners, Administrators, Accountants, Librarians, Logistics and Supply Officers, Internal Auditors, etc.”