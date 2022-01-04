He, however, said the allegations leveled against him by Agyapong are preposterous and not true.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, Prophet Gaisie said the outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP is always accusing him of sleeping with a lot of women.

“I’m always being accused of having girls by Kennedy Agyapong and I thank God that I’m not gay”, he said.

“He (Kennedy Agyapong) who is even an old man has a lot of girlfriends and he has given birth like a pig”, he furiously stated.

Prophet Gaisie and the lawmaker have been a warpath in the last few years. Kennedy Agyapong said the allegation that he is down with stroke by Nigel Gaisie was a lie.

In his response, the man of God also served notice that he will match Kennedy Agyapong boot for boot this year.

He explained that he was so hurt by the unwarranted lies that the MP leveled against him in 2020, ahead of the general elections, but he had to hold his peace because God had instructed him to do something significant with regards to the polls.

Pulse Ghana

“Listen, the lies that he told about me, I am human, I am somebody’s husband, I am somebody’s father, my children are outside the country and I didn’t respond because I am an Akuapem and we are very respectful and a lot of people had called me that I should not speak. Besides, I did not want to mar the elections because I had an interest that God had used me to tell me that President Mahama was coming and so I was quiet but enough, let sleeping dogs lie. Let Kennedy Agyapong understand that there is fury in my mouth and I am a prophet; when I speak, Heaven listens,” he stated.

Nigel Gaisie also explained that being this hurt, and having resolved to henceforth always pray against Kennedy Agyapong, he prays against the latter’s welfare every single day, wishing him nothing but bad luck always.